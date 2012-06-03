2019 Spirit of Excellence in Agriculture Awards

The Agricultural Bureau is pleased to have offered the following awards and scholarships for 2019:

The Sustainable Agriculture Scholarship for Farmers sponsored by the Department for Environment and Water (DEW) is an $8000 grant for a farmer (aged 18-40) to pursue further study, take a study tour or run a special project. DEW is committed to supporting communities and industry to make decisions and take action to ensure the sustainable use of our natural resources.

The Rural Youth Bursary sponsored by Primary Industries and Regions SA (PIRSA) is a $5000 grant for rural young people (aged 18-30) working in a rural community, not necessarily in agriculture, to undertake further study in their chosen career with an ultimate benefit to their community. PIRSA is committed to growing primary industries and driving regional development.

The Lois Harris Scholarship sponsored by The Agricultural Bureau of SA is a $2000 scholarship for a first year student studying the Bachelor of Agricultural Sciences at the University of Adelaide. One scholarship is awarded each year, usually to a student entering the course with an excellent Tertiary Entrance Rank (TER).

The Service to Primary Production Award sponsored by The Agricultural Bureau of SA recognises the achievements of people who have provided exceptional service to primary production. Nominations are open for people from any area involved with primary production, including; the service industries, government, education and agri-politics.

Spirit of Excellence in Agriculture Awards 2018

The 2018 Awards Presentation Dinner was held Thursday 18 October 2018 at the Arkaba Hotel.

2018 WINNERS

Sustainable Agricultural Scholarship sponsored by DEW

Winner: Ruth Sommerville

Rural Youth Bursary sponsored by PIRSA

Winner: Luke Ramsay

Services to Primary Production

Recipient: Tristan Baldock

Lois Harris Scholarship

Recipient: Alec McCallum

Pictured left to right: Luke Ramsay, Ruth Sommerville, Tristan Baldock.

Photo courtesy of Stock Journal